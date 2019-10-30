$0.08 EPS Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

AMPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

NASDAQ:AMPH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 158,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,656. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $928.00 million, a P/E ratio of 93.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

In related news, SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $103,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,207.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $207,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,641.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,405,413. 30.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $449,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

