Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 119.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $166.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.50. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $173.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.91, for a total value of $91,914.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,578.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. G.Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

