Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 51.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.5% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

NYSE:TOL opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 7.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51. Toll Brothers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $562,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $40,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,008 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,365. 9.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.