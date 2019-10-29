Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 257 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,136,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,408,000 after buying an additional 1,313,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,752,000 after purchasing an additional 688,251 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,755,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 318,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,580 shares in the company, valued at $445,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average is $80.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $448.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

