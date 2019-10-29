Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 212 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,775,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,234,000 after purchasing an additional 867,889 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,128,000 after acquiring an additional 639,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,711,000 after acquiring an additional 549,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 924,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,179,000 after buying an additional 252,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,928,000 after buying an additional 217,498 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK stock opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.31. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $86.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 7.04%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

