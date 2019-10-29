Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 877 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Gentex by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $329,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,295.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,086 shares of company stock worth $1,090,954. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

