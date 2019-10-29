ZMINE Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, ZMINE has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. ZMINE has a market cap of $336,476.00 and approximately $524.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008371 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00063775 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00372014 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010698 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000148 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007685 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 236,913,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,868,930 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com . The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

