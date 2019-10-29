Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $135.95 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $96.99 and a twelve month high of $143.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $967,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,391 shares of company stock worth $5,642,274 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

