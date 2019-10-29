Zetacoin (ZET) Price Reaches $0.0009

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $146,585.00 and $8,115.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,438.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.64 or 0.03057977 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00737619 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017323 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,489,537 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange, CoinEgg and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.