Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18-1.21 billion (+4-6%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.38.
NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $222.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $140.95 and a twelve month high of $237.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.62 and a 200 day moving average of $201.49.
In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $303,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.60, for a total value of $408,654.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,483 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.