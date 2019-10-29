Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18-1.21 billion (+4-6%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.38.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $222.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $140.95 and a twelve month high of $237.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.62 and a 200 day moving average of $201.49.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $303,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.60, for a total value of $408,654.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,483 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.