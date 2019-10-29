Zazove Associates LLC Reduces Position in Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Zazove Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,160 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC owned 1.77% of Cinedigm worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIDM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cinedigm by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 44,902 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 83,881 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cinedigm stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. Cinedigm Corp has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinedigm Corp will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIDM. Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cinedigm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cinedigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

