Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Receives $32.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.69.

ValuEngine lowered Zayo Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

NYSE ZAYO traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $34.15. 1,761,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,316. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Zayo Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $650.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.86 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zayo Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 8,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $274,758.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,568,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $152,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,089,803 shares of company stock worth $36,831,348. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 8,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 1,100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

