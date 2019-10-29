Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZAGG shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Zagg from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

ZAGG traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $7.07. 452,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,618. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Zagg has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. Zagg had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zagg will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAGG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Zagg by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Zagg by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 41,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zagg by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 90,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zagg by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zagg by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,455,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 180,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

