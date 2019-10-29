Zacks: Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $105.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.72 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Taro Pharmaceutical Industries an industry rank of 41 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TARO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

NYSE:TARO opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $109.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.21.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.24). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 73,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,357.1% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,234,000 after acquiring an additional 126,164 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

