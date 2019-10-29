Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on shares of Inovalon and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Inovalon stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 418,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,386. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 79.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $156.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,444,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,516,000 after acquiring an additional 77,526 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth $20,519,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 741,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 129,250 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

