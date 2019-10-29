Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) to “Hold”

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

AHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock remained flat at $$2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. 34,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,077. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $265.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $415.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.14 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, insider Mark Nunneley purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 501,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,443.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,035.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.