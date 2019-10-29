Zacks Investment Research Lowers WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson set a $209.00 price target on shares of WD-40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $183.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.64. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $153.91 and a 1-year high of $189.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $106.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.70%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $256,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VGI Partners Ltd raised its holdings in WD-40 by 8.8% in the second quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 367,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,517,000 after acquiring an additional 29,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 2.6% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 40.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 231,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after acquiring an additional 66,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in WD-40 by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

