Zacks Investment Research Lowers Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Swann raised shares of Regenxbio from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Svb Leerink raised shares of Regenxbio from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Chardan Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Regenxbio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Shares of RGNX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.50. 6,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,114. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. Regenxbio has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.58 and a current ratio of 14.58.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.46. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 88.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 80.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regenxbio will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,977,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $563,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,800,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,486 shares of company stock worth $1,191,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Regenxbio by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Regenxbio by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

