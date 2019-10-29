Zacks Investment Research Lowers Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.05. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,737. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.59. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 5,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $117,635.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,611.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.