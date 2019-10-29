Zacks Investment Research Lowers Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.17.

HLX traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $9.17. 945,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,006. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $212.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CFO Erik Staffeldt sold 17,027 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $161,756.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 12,677 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $121,445.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,784.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

