Zacks Investment Research Lowers Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) to Hold

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Energy Recovery stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 318,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,973. The stock has a market cap of $541.40 million, a PE ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 4.31. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.53 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261,971 shares in the last quarter. 33.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

