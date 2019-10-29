Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDP. BidaskClub raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.05.

BLDP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. 142,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.13.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 415,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 101,320 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

