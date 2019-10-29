Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) to Hold

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

HSII stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $44.66.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $173.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.92 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,849,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,392,000 after purchasing an additional 34,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 52.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 189,091 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,956,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 192,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

