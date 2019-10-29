Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to Sell

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on First Commonwealth Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 486,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,184. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

