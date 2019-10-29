Zacks: Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $54.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Intercorp Financial an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Intercorp Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercorp Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $41.20 on Friday. Intercorp Financial has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

