Zacks: Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Intellicheck Mobilisa’s rating score has improved by 16.5% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $7.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Intellicheck Mobilisa an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

IDN traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 58,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,563. Intellicheck Mobilisa has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million.

Intellicheck Mobilisa Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

