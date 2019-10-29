Zacks: Brokerages Expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.16 Million

Analysts expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to post sales of $147.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.27 million. Taubman Centers reported sales of $142.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year sales of $601.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.75 million to $644.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $617.84 million, with estimates ranging from $592.47 million to $662.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Taubman Centers.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCO shares. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Taubman Centers from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Taubman Centers from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other Taubman Centers news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $195,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,762.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCO. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 604,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,790. Taubman Centers has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $59.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is 70.50%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

