Zacks: Brokerages Expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.16 Million

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to post sales of $147.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.27 million. Taubman Centers reported sales of $142.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year sales of $601.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.75 million to $644.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $617.84 million, with estimates ranging from $592.47 million to $662.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Taubman Centers.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCO shares. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Taubman Centers from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Taubman Centers from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other Taubman Centers news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $195,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,762.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCO. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 604,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,790. Taubman Centers has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $59.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is 70.50%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taubman Centers (TCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.