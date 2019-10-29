Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $750.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $4.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nomura set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $111.29. 209,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,667. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.71. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $113.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz bought 4,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.70 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $397,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $742,642. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.