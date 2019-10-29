Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) to Post $1.85 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.33 to $8.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $112.00 price target on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 467,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,424,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $472,946.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $117.76. 65,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,213. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.88. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

