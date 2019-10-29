Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce $5.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.31 billion and the lowest is $5.07 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $5.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $21.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $21.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.02 billion to $22.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Marriott International had a return on equity of 113.75% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.87.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $1,912,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $650,146.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,401.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,157 shares of company stock worth $3,008,421. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,967,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,762 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,246,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,403,000 after acquiring an additional 243,203 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,559,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,235,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.53. 1,229,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,811. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $100.62 and a 12-month high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

