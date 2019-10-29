Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) to Post $1.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) to report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Iqvia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Iqvia reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iqvia.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on shares of Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

In related news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $410,323,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $678,063.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 63.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 46.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Iqvia in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Iqvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Iqvia by 43.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.54. 1,508,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,667. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $164.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

