Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) will announce $4.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.95 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $5.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $20.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.11 billion to $20.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.95 billion to $20.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

In other news, CEO John M. Lawrie acquired 3,300 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $175,824.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 17,900 shares of company stock valued at $918,664 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 348.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 143.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in DXC Technology by 276.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in DXC Technology by 346.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 66.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Read More: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.