Zacks: Analysts Expect Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.30. Steris reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steris will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Steris.

Get Steris alerts:

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.12 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Steris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.20.

In other Steris news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total value of $15,557,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $1,044,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,815 shares of company stock valued at $17,862,262. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Steris by 225.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steris in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Steris in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steris in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steris in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STE traded up $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $141.48. 13,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,121. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.17. Steris has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steris (STE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.