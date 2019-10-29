Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) will post $10.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for United Continental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.59 billion and the highest is $10.93 billion. United Continental posted sales of $10.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Continental will report full-year sales of $43.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.92 billion to $43.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $45.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.39 billion to $46.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen set a $96.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,719. United Continental has a 52 week low of $77.02 and a 52 week high of $97.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average is $86.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $89,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 10,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $820,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 182,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,981,974. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in United Continental by 18.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in United Continental by 74.6% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 15,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental during the third quarter worth about $1,030,000. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in United Continental by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

