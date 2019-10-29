Zacks: Analysts Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Announce Earnings of $3.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to announce $3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.31. M&T Bank posted earnings of $3.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.59 to $13.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.96 to $14.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.62.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.96, for a total value of $167,263.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,966.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $502,927.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,996.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,828 shares of company stock valued at $770,668. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 305.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 24.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTB opened at $158.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $133.78 and a 12-month high of $176.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.10%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

