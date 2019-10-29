Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) to Announce $1.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) will post $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $2.06. Kaiser Aluminum reported earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kaiser Aluminum.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KALU has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,350 shares of company stock worth $3,678,460. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 332.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 293,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $15,993,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 75.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,352 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 567.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 56,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 36.7% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 190,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,859,000 after purchasing an additional 51,155 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KALU traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.81. 135,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average of $95.75. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $114.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

