Yunji Inc’s (NASDAQ:YJ) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Yunji’s (NASDAQ:YJ) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, October 30th. Yunji had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 3rd. The total size of the offering was $121,000,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

YJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Yunji in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Yunji from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Yunji alerts:

NASDAQ YJ opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71. Yunji has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $446.33 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yunji will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yiheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yunji in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,215,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Yunji in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Yunji in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,374,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Yunji in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.