Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.36 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.12.

In other news, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,331,715.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,717.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $118,379.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,002.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,189 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $212,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.5% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 58.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.72. 1,959,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,986. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.05. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $85.42 and a one year high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

