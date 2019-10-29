Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF makes up 1.2% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.49. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

