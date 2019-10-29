Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Yintech Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of YIN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,962. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. Yintech Investment has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yintech Investment had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yintech Investment stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.45% of Yintech Investment worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

