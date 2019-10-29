Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter.

Shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. 664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YZCAY. ValuEngine downgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

