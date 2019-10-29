Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ (YMAB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on YMAB. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.98. 47,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,395. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 89,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $2,370,032.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,582,615. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 108,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

