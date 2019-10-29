Xylem (XYL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Xylem has set its FY 2019 guidance at $3.12-3.22 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xylem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL stock opened at $84.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.04. Xylem has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $85.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.09.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $321,238.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $387,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,207.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,099 shares of company stock worth $1,464,339. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.