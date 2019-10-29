Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23, RTT News reports. Xerox had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Xerox updated its FY19 guidance to $4.00-4.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.96. Xerox has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

XRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Xerox news, EVP Herve Tessler sold 32,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $1,005,284.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,520.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

