Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Short Interest Update

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,600 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the September 15th total of 277,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 10,395 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $98,856.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,740.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 7,600 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $70,452.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,972.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,087 shares of company stock worth $216,766. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 925,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 149,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,710.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 78,679 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on XENE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

