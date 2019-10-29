Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.90 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY19 guidance to $3.21-3.28 EPS.

NYSE WH traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $52.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,976. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.26 per share, with a total value of $502,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,840 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.