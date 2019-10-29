WPP’s (WPP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WPP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 985 ($12.87) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,085 ($14.18) target price (down from GBX 1,150 ($15.03)) on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,119.58 ($14.63).

Shares of LON:WPP traded up GBX 12.80 ($0.17) on Monday, hitting GBX 989 ($12.92). The company had a trading volume of 3,389,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 974.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 958.87. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,047 ($13.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.33%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.08%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

