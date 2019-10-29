WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on WPP from $1,150.00 to $1,085.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,090.00 price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $747.67.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP opened at $62.54 on Friday. WPP has a 12-month low of $50.31 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 11.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in WPP by 6.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 20.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in WPP in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 26.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.