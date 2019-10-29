World Asset Management Inc Sells 234 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Shopify by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHOP opened at $324.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $409.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of -532.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.29 and its 200-day moving average is $309.33.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $361.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. National Bank Financial set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.67.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

