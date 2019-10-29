World Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

JEF stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $22.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

